Chegg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.7 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 10 cents per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $77 million.

