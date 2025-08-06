Chatham Lodging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Wednesday reported a…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $18.5 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $3.4 million, or 7 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Chatham Lodging expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 29 cents to 33 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 95 cents to $1.03 per share.

