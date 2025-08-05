Champion Homes: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $64.7 million in…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $64.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $701.3 million in the period.

