CF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $386 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

