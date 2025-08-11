Ceva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CEVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CEVA

