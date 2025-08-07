Cervecerias Unidas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $11.8…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $11.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $612.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCU

