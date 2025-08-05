Cerus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 5, 2025, 5:07 PM

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $52.4 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $203 million.

