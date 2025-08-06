Cerence: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $62.2 million in the period.

