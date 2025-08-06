Ceragon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Wednesday reported a…

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $82.3 million in the period.

