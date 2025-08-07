Century: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $628.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.