Centuri: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The utility infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $724.1 million in the period.

Centuri expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.85 billion.

