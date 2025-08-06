Central Garden: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $95 million.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $960.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $987.1 million.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.60 per share.

