Cencora: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $687.4 million.…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $687.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $80.66 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.33 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.85 to $16 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.