Cemig: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Thursday reported net income of $209.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIG

