Celanese: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $199 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $199 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.