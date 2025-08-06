CDW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $271.2…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $271.2 million.

The Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.51 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

