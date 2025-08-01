CBOE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $233.9 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $233.9 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $587.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $572.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE

