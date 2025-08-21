Cato: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $176.5 million in the period.

