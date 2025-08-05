Caterpillar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.18 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.18 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $4.72 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.88 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $16.57 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.35 billion.

