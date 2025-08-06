Catalyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $52.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $146.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.2 million.

Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $545 million to $565 million.

