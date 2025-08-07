Cars.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $178.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.8 million.

