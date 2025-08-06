Carlyle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $319.7 million. The…

The Washington-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $984 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $957.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CG

