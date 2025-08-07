CarGurus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $22.3 million, after reporting…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $22.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The online auto shopping platform posted revenue of $234 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, CarGurus expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 58 cents.

