CareDx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $86.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.7 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $367 million to $373 million.

