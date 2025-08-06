Cardlytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second…

ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $63.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $52.2 million to $58.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDLX

