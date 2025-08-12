Cardinal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $239 million.
The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.
The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $60.16 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.67 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.56 billion, or $6.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $222.58 billion.
Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.50 per share.
Cardinal shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 9.5%. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.
