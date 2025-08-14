Carbon Streaming: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $25,000 in the period.

