Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $53 million. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $53 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $797 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Capri Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $815 million to $835 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.20 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.