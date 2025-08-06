Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $27 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $27 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.7 million.

