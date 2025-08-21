Canadian Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.…

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.

The Kitchener, Ontario-based company said it had net loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

