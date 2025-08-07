Canadian Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.78 billion.

The Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $6.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.29 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.28 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNQ

