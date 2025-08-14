Canaan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its second…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.