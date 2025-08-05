Camtek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.7…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $123.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.