CAE: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $41.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $794 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $810.1 million.

CAE shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.54, a climb of 80% in the last 12 months.

