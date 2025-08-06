CACI International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $157.9…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $157.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $7.14. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $8.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.54 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $499.8 million, or $22.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.63 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.13 to $28.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $475.29, a rise of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

