Cabot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $511 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

