Cabot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $101 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $923 million in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.50 per share.

