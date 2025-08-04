Live Radio
Cabot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2025, 5:00 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $101 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $923 million in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.50 per share.

