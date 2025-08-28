Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $94.2…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $94.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.60.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.19 to $9.59 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have fallen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

