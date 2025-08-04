Bruker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $7.6 million. The…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $7.6 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $797.4 million in the period.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.43 billion to $3.5 billion.

Bruker shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

