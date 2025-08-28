Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $170 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $924 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $911 million.

Brown-Forman B shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 10%. The stock has fallen 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B

