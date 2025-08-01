Brookfield Renewable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $100 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net loss of 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $974 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.5 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

