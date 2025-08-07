Brookfield Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $272 million. On a per-share…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $272 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $18.08 billion in the period.

Brookfield Corp. shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.