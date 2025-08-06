Brookdale: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43…

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43 million in its second quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $812.9 million in the period.

Brookdale shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.80, an increase of 8% in the last 12 months.

