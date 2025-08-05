Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $374.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of $3.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.51 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $839.5 million, or $7.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.89 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have climbed nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

