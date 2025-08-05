Bristow Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Tuesday reported profit of $31.7 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Tuesday reported profit of $31.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.07.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $376.4 million in the period.

Bristow Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion.

