Brink’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $44 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.79 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Brink’s expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Brink’s shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

