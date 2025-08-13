Brinker International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $107 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $107 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $383.1 million, or $8.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.38 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion.

