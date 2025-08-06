BrightView: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $32.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $708.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.5 million.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion.

BrightView shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.28, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

