Bridgford: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Friday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Friday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $52 million in the period.

Bridgford shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $7.53, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRID at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRID

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.