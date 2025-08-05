BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $181.9 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.2 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have risen 79% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.21, a rise of 93% in the last 12 months.

